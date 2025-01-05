Ariana Grande addresses comment she made about Botox

Ariana Grande clarifies her Botox comment at Palm Springs Film Festival

Ariana Grande has recently addressed her comment she made about Botox and Juvederm.

The Wicked star spoke to Entertainment Tonight after delivering her acceptance speech at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Friday.

After receiving Rising Star Award at the event, Ariana jokingly said, “I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm.”

Clarifying her stance on botox, the singer and actress revealed she’s “four years” clean from the cosmetic injections.

“I'm still clean, I'm still clean, but when I start going [for injections] again I'll let you know,” said the 31-year-old.

Ariana continued, “I mean it. I really wanna be transparent as a beauty founder. As a founder of r.e.m. beauty I think it's important to have transparency.”

However, The Way crooner pointed out, “I love it and I support it. But I am four years clean. You see the lines? I love them.”

Earlier, Ariana opened up about all the cosmetic procedures she’s had while replying in a lie detector test segment for a Vanity Fair.

The songstress rejected getting a nose and breast surgery but when asked about a facelift, Ariana responded, “No, not yet. I'm open.”

The actress also denied getting a “fox eye lift” and revealed she didn’t know what it was.

“I discovered it through people who thought I did and I said thank you,” added Ariana.