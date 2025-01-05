Meghan Markle’s father reveals shocking truth behind daughter’s marriage

Meghan Markle’s father reveals shocking truth behind daughter’s first marriage

Thomas Markle, who is estranged from his daughter Meghan Markle since before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, dished on a bombshell about his daughter.

The Duchess of Sussex made her return to social media with a surprise announcement about her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She previously accused her father of lying about talking to the media while she was dating King Charles’ youngest son. She dubbed the incident as a ‘betrayal’.

While there is not much known about Meghan’s romantic life before Harry, Thomas shared rare details about how it went down with his first son-in-law.

Meghan was previously married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.

Meghan Markle married Trevor Engelson in a wedding ceremony held in Jamaica in 2011

“I really liked Trevor,” the 80-year-old told the Daily Mail, as he had videos of his daughter’s first wedding splayed on a table. “I don't think he ever understood why she dumped him, either.”

Thomas also shared plans to move out of the US forever. He expressed his desire to settle somewhere in SouthEast Asia, in a bid find “kinder people” after his multiple health scares.

On the topic of his relations with daughter, he noted that he wasn’t “fleeing” from his youngest child nor her children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, whom he has not yet met.

Although, he mentioned that while Meghan still holds a grudge against him, he still has “the door always open” for her.