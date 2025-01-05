King Charles ‘fighting’ firm for Prince Harry’s spot in line of succession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the royal family in 2020, are seemingly in a much more strained position with the royal family than ever.

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her year with a bombshell move after finally releasing the trailer for her Netflix show. Moreover, Prince Harry is understood to have plans for his charities in the pipeline as the Sussexes opt for a separate professional path.

While the Sussexes are taking big strides in their career independent from the royals, there are major discussions underway at the Palace over what’s next for Prince Harry’s position in the line of succession.

Prince Harry is the fifth in line to the throne followed by his two children – five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet – while Meghan has no involvement in the matter.

Making any major changes in the line of succession would have to go through a lengthy process and will have the parliament involved, but apparently that hasn’t stopped the royals from holding meetings to address the matter, per royal expert.

“[Harry and Meghan’s] problem is they’ve tried to have their cake and eat it all along and tried to have a foot in both camps,” royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun about the couple’s decision to leave the working royal roles.

“You know they’re still in the line of succession, quite high up in the line of succession, as are their children. They’ve still got this sort of one foot in one foot out.”

He continued, “That is the basic problem that I’m sure King Charles and the courtiers are wrestling with as we go forward. If they overdo the commercialisation, if they overdo any more of the you know the insults towards the Royal Family, then they might have to rethink it.”

Dampier noted that for the moment the Sussexes are “getting away with both being in the line of succession, keeping their titles and doing their own thing” but it depends how long they can go without upsetting the royals once again.