Pink’s husband Carey Hart recalls how ‘SNL’ caused major rift in romance

Carey Hart, Pink's husband recalls meeting Drew Barrymore

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, recalls a funny misunderstanding between him and his popstar wife at Saturday Night Live! after-party in 2002.

The American racer recalled early day of romance with the singer and how she took his meeting Drew Barrymore in the wrong way.

"When my wife and I were first dating, she did SNL, and there was an afterparty," he revealed to Us Weekly.

"I met Drew Barrymore, my childhood crush, and we chatted for a bit. My wife swears I was flirting with her, but I don’t remember that! Around that same time, my wife and I did cameos in Charlie’s Angels."

The 45-year-old crooner made her debut appearance on SNL for the January 12th, 2002 show alongside Josh Hartnett, who was also making his debut at the live sketch show.

Pink and Hart met in 2001 at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia and began dating soon after. They got married in 2006 and share two children: daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon.

The couple have had their fair share of challenges throughout their relationship and were on the verge of a divorce two years after their marriage. However, Pink revealed that they persevered after all these years through therapy and open communication during an Instagram Live interview in 2020.

Currently, Pink is busy with her Summer Carnival Tour. While there are no confirmed dates beyond 2024, Pink’s website teased more shows in 2025.