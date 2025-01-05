‘General Hospital’ star Steve Burton gets engaged to Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton announces engagement to Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton popped the question to the love of his life, Michelle Lundstrom.

On Saturday, January 4, the General Hospital star took to his Instagram to reveal the exciting news that his girlfriend has said yes to him.

Over the weekend, he posted a montage of photos capturing the moment he got down on one knee for the proposal, which took place on Friday, January 3, as he mentioned in the caption.

"Engaged 1/3/25. [red heart, ring and infinity emoji],” he wrote along the clip set to Glory of Love tune by Peter Cetera.

The 54-year-old actor quoted a verse, Jeremiah 29:11, from the bible, which says, "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

The newly engaged couple, who had mostly kept their relationship private, revealed they were dating only last year.

Burton confirmed to Daily Drama in May 2024 that he is dating Lundstrom.

Burton’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée is a cook and content creator who competed on season 2 of Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown.