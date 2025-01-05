Jamie Lee Curtis ready to bounce back in 2025 after 'difficult' 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her mental health after ringing in 2025.

The 66-year-old Freaky Friday star revealed what she will be leaving behind in 2024 while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in California on Friday.

"Disappointment," the actress said to People Magazine, before going on to say that "a lot of people have had a difficult year."

Regarding her future goals, Curtis stated that she was aiming for a more promising future and bringing about "hope" by 2025.

Regarding her career, the actress will be making a comeback to the theatre in August with Freakier Friday, a follow-up to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan.

In addition to producing and starring in The Sticky and costarring with Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl, the Halloween star was awarded an honorary degree by the American Film Institute in 2024.

Last year, Curtis also deactivated her X account.