Jennifer Lopez drops hints about 'Maid in Manhattan 2'

Jennifer Lopez moved by Maid in Manhattan co-star words of appreciation for her

Jennifer Lopez has recently dropped hints about Maid in Manhattan 2 at Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards on January 4.

On Saturday, the Maid in Manhattan co-star Ralph Fiennes presented JLo with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award in honour of her latest movie, Unstoppable and her incredible career.

Before presenting JLo with the award, he delivered a moving speech where Ralph likened Jennifer to her character from director Wayne Wang's 2002 romantic comedy.

He praised the actress for her talent and creative spirit, saying, “JLo has already been flying with determination from an early age because she knows she has something inside her which she must honour.”

“As she flies high, she’s honouring and fulfilling her extraordinary creative spirit and sharing it, shining a light on the lives of so many people, inspiring them and brightening their days,” said Ralph.

The Grand Budapest Hotel actor continued, “But of course, to be a legend and a groundbreaker, it's a matter of spirit. If you have the skills, their currency is lessened unless there's a strong spirit behind them. It's the spirit which moves us and lifts us.”

“You are incredible. You've blazed an amazing trail. You keep blazing it. I think you're a kind of goddess. Getting it out there, your extraordinary talent, because it's your truth,” added Ralph.

JLo got emotional as she was touched by Ralph’s words and expressed her gratitude to the actor in a social media post.

In the caption, the Hustlers actress wrote, “I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today. It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes. (That’s why I was sniffling through my whole speech LOL).”

“I love you. Thank you so much…working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far,” remarked the actress and singer.

In the end, JLo revealed she would like to work with Ralph “someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2,” as she left a cliffhanger for her fans, adding, “You never know.”