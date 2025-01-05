Meghan Markle’s estranged dad makes final plea as he takes life-changing step

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is forced to make a heart-breaking decision just days after daughter announced a bombshell news.

Thomas, who hasn’t spoken to his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, suffered two heart attacks and a possible stroke in May last year, per TMZ.

The Duchess of Sussex, who released the trailer of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, ended her social media hiatus after five years. However, there is no hope of the former Suits actress opening channels of communication with her father.

Feeling dejected, Thomas has taken a major decision to find “kinder people” in his fresh start.

“I am ready for a change,” he admitted in an interview with Daily Mail. “I have felt stuck in a rut for some time and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness.”

Thomas suggested that he is planning to relocate to SouthEast Asia but did not imply that he was “fleeing” because of the Susssexes.

“I travelled in that part of the world when I was a younger man. The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people,” he said adding it’s a “place of culture and beauty.”

Thomas has not yet met his son-in-law Prince Harry and neither their two children, Archie, five, or three-year-old Lilibet but maintained that “the door remains constantly open” for them.

The Emmy-award winning Hollywood lighting director shared that he plans to move with his son and Meghan’s half-brother, Tom Jr.

“At 80 it is time to go somewhere where the people are lovely and I can enjoy a quieter, friendlier existence,” he continued. “In South-East Asia the medical care is good, you can live reasonably cheaply, the people are kind and respect older people and the food is healthy.”

He noted that he is not sure how long he has left but “wants whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years.”