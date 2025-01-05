King Charles to give Duchess Sophie good news: ‘recognition she deserves’

Duchess Sophie has big plans for the year 2025 as she is set to take a more prominent role as King Charles continues with his cancer treatment this year.

While Palace officials have claimed that the monarch’s treatment is “moving in a positive direction” and his health is “on the upswing” but it is also preparing for any possible hiccups to ensure everything running smoothly.

Prince Edward and his wife were notably seen taking more engagements than usual as they had to spring into action after Kate Middleton had to sit back due to her cancer diagnosis and Prince William took an off to support his family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh did 239 royal engagements in 2024, taking on double than the previous year and making her the fifth “hardest working royal”. Meanwhile, Prince Edward had 280 royal engagements in 2024.

This year, as Sophie is set to hit a big milestone in her life, she has locked in her plans for this year, per former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“I’m so pleased that Sophie is now getting the recognition she so richly deserves,” Bond told The Mirror. “She’s been quietly working away, tackling difficult issues, for so many years - always happy to operate under the radar and without a fuss.”

Sophie has also been dubbed as King Charles’ ‘secret weapon’ and is anticipated to receive some kind of a reward for her efforts this year.

Bond noted that while Sophie will “carry on with her challenging work, playing an important role in the firm” she has goals of her own.

“We will be to see real progress in her various campaigns such as stopping violence against women in conflict and also helping the visually impaired at home and abroad,” the expert revealed.

Duchess Sophie will also be marking her 60th birthday on January 20th, as plans for her celebration are underway. However, it is likely that it would be a private and intimate affair.