Lily Allen shattered after finding husband David Harbour on dating app

Lily Allen, known for her career as a British singer and songwriter, was left heartbroken and in agony after taking a deep dive into her husband David Harbour’s online activity.

The 38-year-old pop star couldn't shake a feeling that something was off, so she decided to play detective, uncovering some dark secrets that shook her to the core.

Lily decided to take matters into her own hands and joined the app herself, pretending to be "looking for women."

Raya, the dating app, is super exclusive which accept only about 8% of applicants.

With over 10,000 members and 100,000 waiting to join and it’s a hot spot for the elite.

An insider revealed, "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha thing."

However, the Lilly and David met on the dating app back in 2019, sparking whirlwind romance. After falling head over heels for each other, they both deleted their accounts and tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding a year later.

Another source opened up to The Mail on Sunday: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone."

"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

Moreover, Lily Allen hasn't confirmed anything yet publicly about her relationship with David Harbour ever since news broke that they had split last month.