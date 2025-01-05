Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall calls out dark side of social media

'Little Mix' singer Jade Thirlwall calls out social media for toxicity

Jade Thirlwall, stunning singer from girl group band Little Mix, didn't hold back when speaking about her feelings on social media.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about how the constant abuse she faces online which often leads her to delete her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Despite all the negativity she faces, the Woman Like Me singer accepted that the platform is still a valuable way for her to stay connected with her fans.

During her recent interview with The Independent, Jade, who began her solo ride after splitting from her girl band back in 2022, shared: "It’s a cesspool of hatred but at the same time, I do genuinely love it when fans are giving genuine critique about something."

The Angel of My Dreams singer rose to fame as a teenager when she joined the chart-topping girl group Little Mix. However, over the years, the singer has built a "thick skin" throughout her music career.

The singer admitted that social media trolls still manage to get under her skin every now and then.

Jade went on saying, "I've been doing this for so long and I’ve had a lot of negative comments over the years, which has given me a thick skin."

"But I guess we were a bit protected in that we had each other, and now I’m really on my own," she added.

Jade is no stranger to dealing with online criticism with high head, but her honesty about the issue has indeed sparked some conversations about the darker side of the digital world.