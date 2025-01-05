Beyonce seemingly takes measures to protect family amid Jay-Z allegations

How is Beyonce securing her daughter Blue Ivy’s future amid Jay-Z scandal?

Beyonce appears to be taking precautions against any bad reputation for her family as her husband Jay-Z lands deep in scandal.

The 43-year-old pop superstar’s rapper husband is facing the allegation of raping a minor with Sean Diddy Combs but he remains firm in denying the claims.

However, Queen Bey has started taking measures to safeguard her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s career as the family goes through this scandal.

The Diva hitmaker recently got the approval to trademark Blue Ivy’s same which, according to sources would allow the soon-to-be teenager to have a career that is “robust” yet “adaptable to future aspirations.”

Prior to the approval, Beyonce has made two failed attempts to secure the trademark, because of hurdles that have now been resolved.

In conversation with the US Sun, PR expert Grayce McCormick, founder of Lightfinder PR told that Queen Bey’s decision to fight for the trademark “reflects her keen awareness of personal branding and legacy building."

The Lightfinder PR founder also indicated that TEXAS HOLD 'EM singer had already begun building up her daughter’s brand by introducing her the “public consciousness as an emerging talent” through “surprise performances” during the Renaissance World Tour.

She continued, “It demonstrates her understanding of intellectual property in a way that shields her family and aligns with her brand narrative of empowerment and ownership.”

As per McCormick, Beyonce’s fans will likely soon be seeing the singer continue to shape her daughter’s career path, which has already taken off with the narration of a New York Times best-selling book and landing a lead role in Mufasa.