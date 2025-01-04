Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make bold move: New home, new venture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bold move: New home, new venture

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's latest video has triggered a new debate about the couple's new home.

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans and viewers a glimpse into their stunning new home in "With Love, Meghan" video.

The former Hollywood star, in the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix show, invites viewers into her kitchen, but surprisingly, it's not located in her Montecito mansion, where she resides with her husband Harry and their two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The video clip of Meghan and Harry, who have reportedly purchased a new property in Portugal, has fueled speculation that they may be leaving their Montecito home.

The series wasn't shot at their house. Instead, the show was filmed at a nearby mansion, showcasing the Duchess as she explores the gorgeous kitchen, gardens, and orchards of the stunning estate.

Meghan shared the video on her brand-new Instagram, offering a sneak peek at the lifestyle series set to premiere on January 15.

In the video, the mother-of-two is seen at work in a bright, airy kitchen, raising a glass with friends and sharing a moment with Prince Harry on an outdoor patio.

Promotional photos show her walking into an outdoor party with Mindy Kaling, chatting across a garden with chef Alice Waters and smiling in a glam backyard.

In the clip, Meghan is seen flexing her skills in cooking, crafting, baking, beekeeping, flower arranging and more in the preview.

Friends including Kaling, Abigail Spencer, Delfina Blaquier, Kelly McKee Zajfen, Tracy Robbins and Daniel Martin all made cameos in the series, which will see Meghan spend time with friends "old and new."