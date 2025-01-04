Taylor Swift to skip Travis Kelce’s final NFL game?

Taylor Swift sparks speculation about attendance at Travis Kelce’s final game

Taylor Swift has been Travis Kelce’s biggest support since the couple started dating in 2023, but will she be attending the final NFL game this season? That is the question.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been a regular attendee at the Kansas City Chiefs’ games except when she was touring around the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Now that the tour is over and Swift reportedly plans to spend quality time with Kelce during her relaxation period this year, fans wonder if she will be appearing at the final game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 5th.

However, the 14-time-Grammy winner has a strict security policy and has missed out on many away games because of security issues, which is why it seems she might skip the big game.

The tight end’s team has been leading the season and have already won the AFC West and will lead the AFC Conference at the end of the regular season regardless of how the game on Sunday results.

This comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker kicked off the New Year, celebrating next to her beau as the two reportedly plan to spend the coming year living together and getting to know each other more.

“Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other,” a source close to Swift informed Us Weekly last month.