Nikki Glaser breaks silence on offensive Pete Davidson’s joke

On Friday, during her appearance on The Run Through with Vogue podcast the 40-year-old comedian admitted she struggles with being roasted, revealing a joke that the 31-year-old comedian and actor made about her body years ago still hurts her to this day.

"Pete had one about how I don't have an ass," the host of the upcoming Golden Globes recalled.

She further reflected on how his joke had a lasting impact on her self-esteem.

The expert celebrity roaster explained that even though what was stated was true, it stung to realise someone had thought about and pointed out something she already felt insecure about.

"He had really thought about it, or maybe someone wrote the joke for him and he didn't have to think about it at all, but he at least had to be like, 'That works for her.' It really hurt me," she expressed.

While Nikki shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s joke with a smile, she pointed out that being roasted is not always enjoyable as shown.

"I still think about some of the jokes that have been made about me from roasts six years ago, and they still haunt me," she said.

"I still see them when I look in the mirror. They will uncover things about you that you don't even know about yourself."