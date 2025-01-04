Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp vows to work ‘Ten Times Harder’

Lily-Rose Depp left traumatized Johnny Depp's character as Edward Scissorhands

Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has opened up about her career plans in a latest interview.

The 25-year-old has expressed her determination to forge her own path in the entertainment industry, despite the scrutiny that comes with her famous lineage.

During the conversation, she shared that she is committed to working "ten times harder" to prove herself and establish a career independent of her parents’ fame.

Acknowledging the inevitable attention that comes with being born into a celebrity family, Depp emphasized her desire to be recognized for her own talents and efforts.

She stressed that while she appreciates her background, it doesn’t define her ambitions. The actress and model also noted that, rather than relying on her family’s name, she aims to build a reputation grounded in her own skills, dedication, and passion for the craft.

Depp has already made notable name in the industry as she has starred in some big films such as The King (2019) and Wolf (2021), as well as gaining attention for her role in The Idol.

However, Lily-Rose Depp has remained focused on continuous improvement and gaining respect as a professional in her own right.