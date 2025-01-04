Zara, Mike Tindall's latest stunt raises eyebrows

Princess Anne's daughter and King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall's latest move has fueled speculations.

Zara, William and Harry's cousin, has raised eyebrows as she spent time with close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at an event in Australia.

Zara, who's considered very close to King Charles and Prince William as the key member of the royal family, is allegedly building contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they surprisingly met the couple's close friends, Blaquier and polo player Nacho Figueras.

Blaquier even sent a message of support to the Montecito-based couple amid their meeting with Zara and Mike.

Delfina Blaquier, one of Meghan's high-profile friends took to Instagram to pay tribute to the former Hollywood star following her announcement about her new Netflix project.

Blaquier wrote: "Congrats for the love and hard work you put into this project of yours. So grateful to be part of it – I can't wait to see all you have to share."

The former actress followed up her social media revival on Wednesday with another major announcement on Thursday, revealing her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" will premiere on January 15th.

Meghan and Harry are known to be close with Blaquier and Figueras, with the latter staring in the Duke's recent Netflix project 'Polo'.

Zara and Mike's photos with Harry and Meghan's pals have sparked a buzz, with few speculating that the King has given a task to the couple to bring Harry back to the royal track.