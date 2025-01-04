Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence over tragic loss

Prince William and Princess Kate issued an emotional statement to mourn over the tragic incident which took place on New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

Taking to the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William shared that he and his wife are extremely devastated over the loss of precious lives in a heinous attack.

He wrote, "Catherine and I have been shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer."

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

In a tragic incident in New Orleans, the stepson of Prince William and the former nanny of Prince Harry has died along with other victims.

Express reported that Edward Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer, who "used to look after the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex from 1993 until 1999."