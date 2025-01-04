Bruce Springsteen finally reveals true feelings on Jeremy Allen White casting

Bruce Springsteen never shied away from showing support for the upcoming biopic about his life.

Bruce Springsteen has opened about how he truly felt after he found out Jeremy Allen White would play him in his biopic.

While speaking on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, the 75-year-old rock singer expressed his thoughts about the 33-year-old actor’s singing in the biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

"He sings well. He sings very well," he told the host, expressing how impressed the actor had left him.

"It's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting," he added, referring to Jeremey and his co-star Odessa Young.

The Hungry Heart singer admitted that seeing himself portrayed by someone did feel a little strange first but he easily got over that feeling.

"Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it," he stated.

According to the Rockstar, The Bear star’s interpretation captures him in a way that fans will deeply connect with.

"He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there," he elaborated.

The legendary singer has continuously shown his support for the biopic about his life and often paid a visit to the two times Golden Globe Award winner on the film set in Bayonne, last November.