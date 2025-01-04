Sarah Ferguson reacts to question about leaving Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's shocking reaction to a question about life beyond royal lodge has been laid bare.

The Duchess of York, who's popularly called Fergie, could not control her emotions to a question about leaving the royal lodge.

She was seemingly left red-faced by a royal reporter, who asked if she would be moving out of her ex-husband's Windsor mansion.

The royal war over Royal Lodge dominated the headlines for much of 2024 as King Charles wanted to shift his younger brother Prince Andrew from his favourite house to Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's former royal residence.

Fergie is equally attached to the property as she demonstrated many years ago when she stormed out of a lunch in a swanky New York hotel to celebrate a new business deal to promote Wedgwood china and Waterford crystal.

Former Fleet Street royal correspondent Richard Mineards, who often appears on US TV to discuss the Windsors, revealed the details of Fergie's reaction.

In his latest column, Mineards writes: "While other hacks were peppering her with inane questions, I asked Fergie, given her new contract, if she would at last be moving out of Royal Lodge.

The journalist claimed: "She was clearly not amused by my query and walked out of the room."

It comes after the Duchess, now 65, walked out of an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes after she was asked about the 'cash for access' claims printed by the News of the World following a 'fake sheikh' sting in 2010.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother later sued over the story and the matter was settled out of court.

Mineards, who is still waiting for an interview with the two A-list royals who moved onto his patch in southern California in 2020, concludes: "Such are the joys of covering the Royal Family…"

Prince Andrew, who lives there with his ex-wife Ferguson, has reportedly secured a mysterious funding source to pay the bills.