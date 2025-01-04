Zendaya tired of playing 'teenager' on-screen?

Zendaya talks about bringing transition in her career

Zendaya has expressed satisfaction after bringing in a major change in her career.

The 28-year-old admitted that she got tired and frustrated of playing a teen for such a long time.

One of the main reasons is that now she is all grown up and believes that she needs to play roles of her own age.

"For so long I was playing a teenager, way past when I was one", she added.

The Dune actress kickstarted her acting career at the age of 14 by featuring in Disney’s show Shake It Up in 2010. As she grew up, she continued to play a teen in popular series Euphoria.

Zendaya explained at the Actress Rountable of The Hollywood Reporter that "Being able to play Rue [on Euphoria] has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

“But there comes a time where you've got to start playing your own age and beyond. And it was a scary thing.”

While talking about her upcoming project, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star opened that it was her first role as a leading lady, which was quite 'exciting and daunting' at the same time.

"But when you read certain characters, you're like, 'I just can't pass up the opportunity to play this woman.'"

Challengers is a romantic sports drama, directed by Luca Guadagnino.