Angelina Jolie receives ONE comment by 'someone' that still haunts her

Angelina Jolie recommends everyone to try singing opera

Angelina Jolie just unveiled how one sentence shook her confidence.

Jolie recalled hearing a comment from someone in her life that affected her a lot and somehow sent the Maleficent actress into self-realization.

In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old admitted “I had someone in my life say that I couldn’t sing.”

According to Jolie, she did not realize how much that statement would impact her.

“I didn’t realise how much that had blocked me. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know my voice.”

She added: “I didn’t understand how much life changes your voice, whether it be childbirth or death, or someone you love, or sickness or whatever it may be.”

The Tourist actress said that as we grow up, we change the way we are.

“But we hold things in our body. We change the way we are. And somewhere along the way – I’m 49 years old – I lost my voice.”

Angelina feels grateful that she got the chance of getting an extensive training for her latest film Maria, where she had to sing Opera.

“So it was such a gift to have these seven months [of training], to have someone hold my hand and help me take a deep breath and try to make sound again.”

The American humanitarian suggested that everyone should try singing opera as it is a very satisfying exercise for body, mind and vocals.