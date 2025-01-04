Meghan Markle makes another strategic move to promote Netflix project

When Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on New Year’s Day, royal viewers celebrated her comeback to the platform with her new handle, @meghan.



Her debut post, featuring a serene clip of “2025” etched in the sand, marked her solo return to social media after seven years.

However, fans quickly noticed an unusual detail: the Duchess had disabled comments on the post.



The same restriction was evident on her second upload—a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on January 15.

By disabling comments, Meghan appeared to forego an opportunity to foster fan engagement, raising questions about her approach to building an online community after years away from social media.

While some may find this move surprising for someone promoting a major project, Meghan's decision reflects a calculated act of self-preservation.

The Duchess has previously spoken openly about her struggles with online harassment and being labeled the “most trolled person in the world.”

Her choice to limit interaction on her Instagram posts may be an effort to shield herself from negativity while maintaining control over her digital presence.

During a 2020 appearance on the Teenager Therapy podcast, Meghan revealed the toll that online bullying had taken on her mental health, describing the year she was targeted as deeply challenging.

By disabling comments, the Duchess may be prioritising her well-being while cautiously re-entering the social media space.