Meghan Markle's make or break Netflix series stirring buzz and debate

The Duchess of Sussex is feeling the heat after the trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, dropped on Thursday night.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the teaser has sparked a whirlwind of criticism, ranging from claims of inauthenticity to culinary faux pas—including accusations of improper knife handling, hair dangling in food, and poking dough with polished fingernails.

While these nitpicks might seem trivial, the stakes are anything but. With Love, Meghan is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for Meghan and Harry’s Netflix journey.

With their £80 million Netflix deal expiring this autumn, the Sussexes need a major win to secure their future with the streaming giant.

While their 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan was a chart-topping hit, subsequent projects like Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to make a splash, with the latter vanishing from Netflix’s Top Ten rankings entirely.

Compounding the pressure, other high-profile projects, such as a planned adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake, have seemingly fizzled out.

And after their Spotify deal ended in 2023 due to "failed productivity benchmarks," Netflix has become their primary source of income post-Megxit.

In short, With Love, Meghan isn’t just a show, it’s a test.

The Duchess faces the daunting challenge of winning over an audience that hasn’t held back on their skepticism.

Adding to the pressure is Meghan’s cautious return to Instagram. After a years-long hiatus and enduring "almost unsurvivable" trolling, she re-launched her social media presence on January 1st—this time with comments turned off.

According to insiders, this move followed discussions with Meta executives about creating healthier online experiences. But it hasn’t shielded her from criticism elsewhere.