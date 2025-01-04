Timothee Chalamet sparks concerns with suspicious activity

Timothee Chalamet's latest red carpet appearance raises eyebrows

Timothee Chalamet sparked concerns among fans with his suspicious activity on the red carpet.

On Friday, January 3, the Dune star attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival, looking dapper in an all-black outfit and matching sunglasses.

When the Hollywood heartthrob was posing for the cameras on the red carpet, one photographer asked him to take his glasses off.

"May I get those sunglasses off, please sweetheart," the cameraman asked politely.

However, the Wonka star swiftly declined his request, saying "no" with a smirk, and moved to the other side to pose in front of the cameras.

This gesture of the actor led some fan's to speculate whether he is inured, with one asking in the video's comments on Tiktok, "Why didn't he take off his glasses? Is he hiding something? OMG!!! Is Timothee Chalamet injured??? [sad emoji]."

"He has light eyes, and he needs to protect his corneas," another added with a red heart emoji.

"Girl, I wouldn’t take them off too w those bright ass flashes," a third fan chimed in, giving their two cents on the situation.

"They need to leave him alone [teary eyes emoji]," a third fan defended Chalamet, 29.

"It completes the look !!! they gotta understanddddd lmaooo," a fourth fan gave their reason for his gestures.

Chalamet seemingly chose to wear sunglasses to protect his eyes from the camera flashes as he was seen without his black shades later during the event.