Prince William, Harry receive heartbreaking news about tragic death

Prince William and Prince Harry received heartbreaking news about the tragic incident.

The stepson of the royal brothers' former nanny has passed away in a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

Express reported that Edward Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer, who "used to look after the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex from 1993 until 1999."

The now-estranged brothers also attended the second wedding of Charles Pettifer in 1999.

The statement released by Edward's family reads, "The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many."

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack."

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you."

Notably, King Charles also expressed his remorse and devastation over the tragic attack, which has taken precious lives.