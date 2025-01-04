King Charles receives surprising news about health amid predictions

King Charles III, who has not slowed despite doctor's advice, appears to be nearing victory in his battle against his cancer.

Th-76-year-old remains active and is reportedly making progress in his recovery amid reports that his treatment will continue next few months.

A Palace source has revealed "the King will soon share a big news about his health as he's emerging victorious in his battle against cancer.

"The monarch's health is remarkably showing progress."

They went on explaining: The King's excitement reveals as he has defeated cancer."

A psychic has also announced a delightful forecast for the King and his beloved daughter-in-law, predicting the monarch might finally receive a very positive news about his health ahead in 2025.

Nicola Aujula, a 38-year-old psychic from South London, predicts physical and emotional healing for the monarch. He also foresees Prince William and Harry's reunion this year.

Aujula believes 2025 will mark a turning point, with the brothers meeting and taking steps toward mending their fractured bond. He predicts that King Charles III will experience improved health, which will be publicly announced.

Kate Middleton has already announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, focusing to remain cancer-free.