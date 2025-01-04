Meghan Markle poses threat to Kardashians as Duchess receives big news

Meghan Markle received exciting news as she marked her powerful comeback on Instagram and is expected to drop a bombshell on the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

For the uninitiated, the Duchess of Sussex sent the internet into a frenzy on January 1st with a video of her strolling on a beach while Prince Harry was filming his beloved wife.

On January 2, the former Suits actress released the official trailer of her much-awaited cooking show, With Love, Meghan, which will stream on Netflix from January 15.

The trailer featured beaming Meghan cooking passionately for her celebrity pals.

She penned a heartfelt note alongside the video, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan," the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet added.

Now, in conversation with the Daily Mail, social media expert Eric Schiffer said, "I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram."

While sharing good news with the Duchess, the expert stated, You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million (£800,000) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn't be earning those sorts of fees."