Ariana Grande reveals Adam Sandler movie that always makes her cry

Ariana Grande even though does not shy away from frequent breakdowns, there is one Adam Sandler film that really brings her to tears.

The singer-actress said that Sandler's 1998 comedy The Waterboy is the movie that gets her cry the most. She caused a social media uproar with her emotional reactions during the Wicked press tour.

“The Waterboy, with Adam Sandler, makes me cry,” Grande told W Magazine of the 1998 film in an interview published on Friday. “When they’re mean to Bobby Boucher, I cry. I don’t like it. I love Bobby Boucher. He says, ‘Would you please still be my friend?’ and I lose it. But I cry at everything.”

Sandler portrays Bobby Boucher, a thirtysomething with social anxiety who works as the water boy for the University of Louisiana football team. Bobby joins a rival team after being abruptly fired, and he succeeds as a linebacker.

In the movie, Henry Winkler played Bobby's football coach, and Kathy Bates played Bobby's overbearing mother.

Grande has already expressed her admiration for The Waterboy by acting out portions from the comedy while in quarantine in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a video that she posted on Twitter (now X), the Golden Globe candidate played Bobby, complete with makeup and outfit.

In the music video, Grande's mother, Joan, portrayed Bates' Mama Boucher, and her former co-star Elizabeth Gillies portrayed Bobby's love interest, Vicki Vallencourt.

“Another super productive day,” Grande captioned the clip at the time.

Sandler responded to Grande’s reenactment, sharing the video with a simple tweet: “Bobby Boucher approves of this message.”