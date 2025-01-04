Nicole Kidman tearfully dedicates new honour to late mother: Watch

Nicole Kidman tears up while dedicating new win to late mother: 'This is for you mama'

Nicole Kidman dedicated her new win to her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman as she is "still grieving" her loss.

On Friday, January 3, Kidman, 57, accepted the international star award presented to her by upcoming series Scarpetta co-star Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

After giving a heartfelt shoutout to Curtis, 66, calling her a sister in real, Kidman expressed gratitude to Halina Rejin for casting her in Babygirl.

A Family Affair star then moved to tears while dedicating the award to her mother, as she couldn't do it at the Venice Film Festival.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say 'This is for my mom,'" Kidman said with teary eyes as the crowd erupted into cheers to support her. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now."

"I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community," she continued.

The Perfect Couple actress concluded by apologising for crying, "I didn't want to do that…But I feel my mom right now, so this is for you, mama."

Kidman previously missed Babygirl screenings in Venice and at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to share her grief with her family after her mother's death.