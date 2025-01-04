Prince Edward given ‘secret mission’ ahead of key royal event

Prince Edward has a huge task ahead of him as the royal is under pressure to execute the perfect plan for an important date on the calendar.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are slowly taking on a more prominent role in King Charles monarchy after proving themselves.

The couple, who are parents to two children, Lady Louis and James Wessex, are also predicted to have key role once Prince William becomes king.

As the spotlight is also shone on the Edward and Sophie, King Charles’ brother is expected to return a heartwarming gesture his wife had made for him.

Duchess Sophie will be marking her milestone, 60th birthday on January 20th. After the royal made a heartfelt speech for her husband during a royal engagement, Edward is under pressure to deliver a present fit for his ‘elegant’ wife, according to former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond.

“I think her husband will be determined to make a fuss of her this year, as she turns 60: still an elegant and very beautiful woman,” Bond told The Mirror.

“Sophie paid an emotional and very loving public tribute to Edward when he was 60, so he has a lot to live up to if he’s going to compete with that!”

Prince Edward happens to be the only one of Queen Elizabeth’s children who did not get divorced. The couple’s strong bond has proven beneficial for the family. Sophie and Edward’s strong bond has earned them a significant position among the royals.

As King Charles will be getting fully back to business with his reign, it is possible Sophie also receives a big surprise for her milestone.