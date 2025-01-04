Nicole Kidman reveals heartfelt future plans for her daughters

Nicole Kidman talks about the future of her Red Carpet dresses

Nicole Kidman revealed special plans she had instore for her daughters, Sunday and Faith Urban.

In an interview with W. Magazine, the Babygirl actress shared that she intends to save her red carpet dresses for her two daughters.

“I've saved all the red carpet dresses,” she told the outlet. “I have them all beautifully boxed. They're museum pieces.”

The 57-year-old star added that her daughters often borrow clothes from her, and while she’s happy to share, it is only one-sided.

“They raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange.”

The Perfect Couple artist also reflected on her favourite red carpet outfits.

“Probably the chartreuse Dior gown by Galliano for the 1997 Oscars,” she said.

“But I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about. I wore the most beautiful little 24-karat gold vintage mesh gloves. They had little gemstones in them,” she recalled.

Nicole also shared her “natural way” of dressing, which includes “pants, tie, suit and a jacket.”

Recalling her first expensive purchase, she said, “My first purchase when I'd saved all my per diem money was an Alaïa suit. I wish I kept it. It cost a fortune. It’s nauseating that I did that.”

Kidman shares Sunday and Faith with her second husband, Keith Urban. She is also the mother of Bella and Connor, whom she shares with her ex Tom Cruise.