Britney Spears advocates for more respect for moms in major 'reunion' update

Britney Spears offers another glimpse into her Christmas reunion

Britney Spears is offering another glimpse into her Christmas reunion with teen sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The 43-year-old pop superstar took to her Instagram on Friday, January 3, to share a heartwarming video of her youngest son Jayden as he unboxed his gifts by the well-decorated Christmas tree.

In the video, Britney’s little one was spotted showing off his black sweater while his mother chanted, “Nice, nice, oh that is nice. Wow, that's really nice.”

To which, he enthusiastically replied, “Thank you, mom.”

Meanwhile, the Toxic hitmaker highlighted the importance of motherhood, claiming that mothers don’t receive enough recognition for their hard work these days.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days !!!”

A source exclusively opened up to DailyMail, confirming Sean Preston’s presence at Britney’s Christmas surprise although he was not seen in the video.

The Princess of Pop, who shares both her sons with former husband Kevin Federline, hinted at adopting a baby girl in the snap that followed alongside the caption, “I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl!!!! I’m actually serious !!!”

This comes on the heels of Britney’s first post about son Jayden on her social media handle as she referred to him as her ultimate ‘twin.’