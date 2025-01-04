Brandy Ledford wants Channing Tatum in her yoga class: 'in all kinds of Downward Dog'

Brandy Ledford wants Channing Tatum in 'Downward Dog' yoga pose

Brandy Ledford has some special plans for Channing Tatum in 2025.

The Baywatch: Hawaii alum has big plans for 2025, including launching a celebrity yoga retreat. The actress-turned-yoga-teacher recently revealed to Us Weekly that her dream invite list includes her close friends—and Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum.

Ledford, 55, shared her enthusiasm for the potential retreat while attending the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Christmas celebration.

“I want my really good friend, Denise Richards. I think we’d have a blast. My friend is Cindy Crawford‘s trainer. I think she would be amazing to come,” she said.

Then she playfully added, “Channing Tatum, because I want to see him in Downward Dog. That would be great. I want to see him in all kinds of Downward Dog.”

For those unfamiliar, Downward Dog is a popular yoga pose involving a grounded head position with arms stretched forward, legs straight, feet planted, and hips raised high—quite the sight for any yoga enthusiast.

Ledford’s interest in yoga stems from her dedication to staying present and maintaining her sobriety. She credits the practice for helping her remain grounded and is eager to incorporate it into her future endeavors.

“I think that would be really fun. Be fun and just stay sober,” she said about her retreat plans.

“Continue to stay sober. And I’m looking into doing some brand partnerships, so I think that’d be really fun, just being, like, an over 50-year-old celebrity influencer.”