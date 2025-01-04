Ariana Grande gushes over Adam Sandler’s ‘The Waterboy’, ‘I Love Bobby Boucher’

Ariana Grande on favourite movie

Ariana Grande is an emotional person, but some movies “gets her in her feelings”.

The pop star is no stranger to wearing her heart on her sleeve, and the pop sensation recently admitted there’s one Adam Sandler movie that tugs at her heartstrings every time.

In an interview with W Magazine, the Wicked star revealed her emotional reaction to Sandler’s 1998 comedy The Waterboy. While the film is celebrated for its humor, Grande shared that its poignant moments have a lasting impact on her.

“The Waterboy, with Adam Sandler, makes me cry. When they’re mean to Bobby Boucher, I cry. I don’t like it,” Grande confessed. “I love Bobby Boucher. He says, ‘Would you please still be my friend?’ and I lose it. But I cry at everything.”

Directed by Fran Coraci and co-written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler, The Waterboy stars Sandler as Bobby Boucher, a waterboy turned football player with a heartwarming yet challenging journey.

The movie also features an iconic cast, including Kathy Bates, Fairuza Balk, Jerry Reed, and Henry Winkler.

Grande’s emotional connection to the film highlights its underlying themes of kindness and perseverance, making it clear why Bobby Boucher holds a special place in her heart.

In the same interview, Grande also opened up about her love for reality TV, calling Love Is Blind her favorite show. “That series is just fantastic to me,” she shared, explaining her curiosity about the couples' post-show lives.

“I check sometimes. I’ll go to Instagram and find these people and make sure they’re still together. I need to know what’s happening,” she admitted.

Whether it’s her passion for sentimental movies or her interest in reality TV relationships, Grande’s revelations provide a glimpse into her relatable, down-to-earth personality, making fans appreciate her even more.