Paul Mescal reveals what he thinks of Oscars

Paul Mescal shares his thoughts on Oscars in a candid interview

Paul Mescal has recently shared his first experience at the Oscars for his Aftersun nomination.

In a new interview with W magazine, the Gladiator II star called the Oscars “the greatest” that he’s even been to.

“I took my parents. My mom's great in that environment. Dad got to dance beside Cher at an afterparty. He likes to say that he was dancing with Cher, but he was dancing in her vicinity. He was the happiest man on the planet,” recalled the 28-year-old.

The God’s Creatures actor revealed what he most liked about the Oscars.

“The thing about the Oscars is you're able to go to the bar during it. They've got people who come and fill your seats,” explained Paul.

The Carmen actor stated, “Mom felt like it was too rude to leave, so she became close friends with the people who were coming to fill the seats.”

“I'd come back and she'd be like, ‘Do you want to go back to the bar again? I'm having a better time without you,’” continued Paul.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor opened up about skillset he lied about while filming Normal People.

“I said I could drive for Normal People, and I could not drive. We'd signed the paperwork, I'd gotten the part, and then I'd forgotten about doing my driver's license,” pointed out Paul.

The actor added, “So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me.”