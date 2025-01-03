Prince Andrew's unexpected move sends royal family into a Tailspin

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew's controversial decision has reportedly caused unexpected trouble for the royal family.

A new scandal involving the Duke of York exploded just day before Christmas, sending shockwaves through the Palace, creating chaos and panic.

Andrew's "unwise decision" to build contact with Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo, allegedly a spy, rocked the palace as it was deemed 'an apparently serious breach of national security,' according to UK court documents.

King Charles, who's battling cancer, had to take heartfelt step to avoid the disgraced royal amid preparation of Christmas celebrations.

More than 50 members of royal family attended the annual pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on December 19. And despite the presence of the Duke's beloved daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Andrew was not among them.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly “urged him to skip the event."

A palace source told In Touch, the decision was made “to avoid putting his brother in the awkward position of disinviting him.”

The Duke of York has insisted that “nothing of a sensitive nature was discussed,” and he’s cut ties with Yang, who denied claims that he is involved in espionage. But the media frenzy has caused panic in the palace.

"He’s been accused of spilling all to this man, and Andrew knows a lot,” says the source.

They went on claiming: “The royal family is spiraling over fears that secrets are going to be coming out.”