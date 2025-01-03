Teddi Mellencamp’s affair with horse trainer lands him in serious trouble

Teddi Mellencamp affair with horse trainer brings trouble to his marriage with Karli

Teddi Mellencamp has recently been making headlines after her alleged lover Simon Schroeder’s wife Karli has filed for divorce last month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum reportedly announced her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave on November 2.

A source at the time spilled to DailyMail.com that her “infidelity with Simon had been the catalyst behind her shocking split” from Edwin, whom she shares three children with.

US WEEKLY also reported that Simon’s estranged wife Karli filed divorce paperwork in Los Angeles County on Monday citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Karli got married to Simon on April 14, 2024 and after five months the pair parted ways on September 22, 2024. They share two children.

Interestingly, Simon's wife reportedly asked for spousal support and for him to pay her attorney fees.

Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schroeder affair

Simon, who was born and raised in Germany, was married to his wife Karli and the duo run Schroeder Sporthorses in Moorpark, California.

Teddi, on the other hand, who is an American television personality and podcast host, rose to fame with her appearance on RHOBH’s three seasons.

Teddi and Simon’s alleged affair started behind their spouses back.

The source told Dailymail.com that Simon’s estranged wife was “suspicious when her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth”.

However, after Simon’s return, she found text messages on his phone that exposed the affair. Karli confronted both her husband and Teddi after which the latter promised it would not happen again, per insider.

The source mentioned, “Karli didn't tell Edwin when she found out. But last month, Karli found proof that the affair was ongoing and that it had become ‘emotional.’”

Teddi Mellencamp’s divorce from Edwin Arroyave

Another insider spilled to the same outlet that Teddi “filed for divorce from Edwin so that he did not have the chance to file and get her for adultery”.

“It has been alleged that the marriage ended because Edwin cheated on Teddi, but it is actually the other way around,” noted an insider.

Meanwhile, Teddi’s months-long affair with horse trainer Simon came into the spotlight after her divorce.

Teddi said she “cried and mourned” after her affair with her married horse trainer was revealed in a social media post in November 2024.