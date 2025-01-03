Zayn Malik teases exciting collab for New Year concerts

Zayn Malik slated for a special performance in the upcoming shows

Zayn Malik excited fans with an unexpected collab to enjoy at the upcoming Stairway To The Sky tour shows.

The former One Direction singer is slated to perform with Pakistani band AUR at his Los Angeles concert.

"The band AUR will be the opening act for Zayn’s shows in LA on January 29 and 31st," a verified fan page claimed on X, formerly Twitter.

Though the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker is yet to officially announce the news, fans are already buzzing on social media.

One fan expressed excitement over X, asking, "Does this mean we will hear zayn singing in hindi/urdu?"

"I swear i’m not a jealous person at all but if zayn sings tu hai kahan at any of the dates i’m not present i’m gonna have to log off this app for a while i fear," another wrote out of FOMO.

"I don't think so that they will be opening act most probably they will perform with zayn as guests," a third user added.

Meanwhile a fourth fan chimed in saying, "omgg isnt that so huge for them, i love zayn so so much i would so love to hear him sing tu hai kahan with them [teary eyes emoji]."

Zayn Malik previously released a new music video for 'Tu Hai Kahan' with AUR

For the unversed, Zayn has previously collaborated with the trio on their chart topping song, Tu Hai Kahan.

Notably, performing with Zayn, 32, at his LA concert will mark the first international show for Pakistani boy band AUR, consisting of Usama Ali, 21, Ahad Khan, 20, and Anwar, 18.