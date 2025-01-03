Sean Diddy Combs hit with betrayal as his inner-circle steps forward

Sean Diddy Combs' case takes another shocking turn after rapper’s inner-circle speaks out

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry as Combs’ old friends have finally revealed their thoughts about the disgraced mogul.

In the documentary, which is produced by Peacock and is slated to premiere on the network on January 14, Diddy’s former members have spoken against him.

Spilling all of the musician’s darkest secrets, musician and producer AI B. Sure! said during his appearance in the documentary, “Something is not right with this. I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any room is red, he’s making love and s**. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

The trailer concludes with Diddy’s claim about staying out of jail. He could be heard telling someone off-camera, “I can show y’all how we have fun and stay out of jail too.”

The upcoming documentary will offer an inside glimpse into Sean Diddy’s life and career as well as his fall from grace, featuring his childhood friend, former bodyguard, and makeup artist among others.