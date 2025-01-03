Kate Middleton, Prince William teach Harry new lesson with tribute to Taylor Swift

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who faced some very difficult challenges in 2024, have paid a heartwarming tribute to pop superstar Taylor Swift for her unforgettable gesture amid crisis.

The Eras Tour performer brought pleasure to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children when they were desperately waiting for a smile after Kate's sudden cancer diagnosis.

It happened when Swift performed at Wembley Stadium during her London leg of Eras Tour. She took the time to pose for a selfie with the Prince of Wales and his eldest kids.

Sadly, Kate was not on hand when William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte met the Cruel Summer hitmaker.

Swift's gesture seemingly returned the Walese's smile, and not surprisingly, that memorable moment was included in Will and Kate’s Instagram post to welcome 2025.

“Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025,” the couple captioned their annual Instagram carousel.

However, the couple did not include Harry's picture in the recap of 2024 even though the they celebrated the Duke's milestone birthday by sharing his smile on their official Instagram post in September.

William and Kate's move seems to be a message to Harry as the couple tried to teach the Duke a lesson of love, care, understanding and sacrifice.