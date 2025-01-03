Lion King star reveals his 'sinister' thoughts for next Disney role

Lion King star reveals his thoughts on pulling off sinister for next Disney role

Lion King star Billy Eichner is revealing his thoughts on pulling off a sinister horror idea for his and Seth Rogen’s next Disney role.

During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Eichner expressed excitement for starring in a sinister live-action film based on the Alice in Wonderland characters Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

The actor, who voiced Timon’s character in the film, told the outlet, “Seth [Rogen] and I have been discussing a Tweedledum and Tweedledee live-action movie, but a very dark one.

“I want it to be very adult and harrowing. Like The Brutalist or something very intense. Maybe Sean Baker can direct the Tweedledum and Tweedledee live-action movie.”

This doesn’t come off as a shocker for anyone given that many other Disney classics are deep-rooted in sinister tales.

An example of a similar adaptation would be The Little Mermaid, which takes its origin from the 1837 fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen.

Pitching another bombshell idea, Eichner said that he would be more than happy for a Timon and Pumbaa spinoff with Rogen in future.

He further went on to add, “ Everyone’s asking about it. Seth and I, we’re ready to go. We need people to make noise about a Timon and Pumbaa movie.

“I think it’s very, very important that we all talk about that constantly.”

Mufasa: The Lion King was scheduled to release on December 20, 2024.