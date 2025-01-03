Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with stunning New Year look

Sabrina Carpenter drops sneak peak from her holiday trip with friends

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans chills as she unveiled her stunning New Year look.

Taking over her Instagram account on Thursday, January 2, the Espresso hitmaker posted her first carousel of the year.

The cover photo of the montage featured Sabrina, 25, donning a blue sleeveless full-length dress paired with a white fur shawl.

Her dress was adorned with snowflake embellishments, making the Taste singer's fans obsessing over her New Year look.

"Snow princess!" one fan remarked, while another chimed in, saying, "Babygirlllll" with a series of snowflakes and white heart emoji.

"Im ready to be more obsessed with u this new year," a third fan exclaimed.

"Baby blue queen," a fourth fan deemed her; meanwhile, a fifth fan gave her a new name, "Sabrina Frost."

The series of snapshots in her New Year post included the Please Please Please chart topper enjoying in the snow with her fans.

She was braving the cold weather with a white puffer suit, having a Hello Kitty face on the front left side while the kitty’s bow was at the back.

Sabrina added some random shots of herself from her trip, including one in which she was striking a pose on a sunny morning.