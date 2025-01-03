BTS '2025 reunion' sends fans wild

Fans celebrates 'BTS YEAR' as 2025 kicks off

BTS ARMY was sent into a frenzy with an unexpected update ahead of the BTS reunion in 2025.

On January 1, on the heels of New Year celebrations, BTS’ biggest chart account, BCD, returned to X, formerly Twitter, marking the end of their almost two-year hiatus.

On the first day of 2025, the username @btschartdata tweeted a GIF with the message "BTS YEAR," further fueling the fans’ excitement as they await the boy band’s reunion.

Jin and J Hope were discharged from their mandatory military services in 2024, while the other boys, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V, will complete their duties this year.

One BTS fan page warmly welcomes the popular account, "Welcome back [crying emoji] we miss you [hands forming heart emoji]."

"AND KING IS BACK," another wrote with a series of celebration emojis.

"Happy BTS Year! I'm so honoured to finally meet you in Armytwt," a third fan added, echoing others' sentiments.

As of now, the debut post by BCD following its sabbatical has racked up more than 5 million views.

For the unversed, BTS Chart Data is a famous informational thread about BTS among the fans that was started by one of the ARMYs. However, it had been a blueprint for several fan ventures, including STATIONHEAD.

Additionally, BCD’s X account has garnered over 2.5 million followers at the time of this writing.