'Doctor Who' star Karen Gillan caps off 2024 with exciting promotion

Doctor Who star Karen Gillan capped off 2024 with an ultimate promotion.
The actress, who played Amy Pond in the time-hopping series, announced she had entered motherhood with her first baby.
Taking over to Instagram on Thursday, December 2, the new mother posted a series of photos featuring herself and her husband, Nick Kocher, holding their baby girl.
"2024, thank you for giving us Clementine [tangerina emoji]," she captioned the carousel in which a snapshot of the couple was added, showing them flexing their "Best Dad Ever" and "Best Mom Ever" mugs.
"Also, as per the last slide - I shot a film called 'Let’s Have Kids' right as I got preggo in real life, so take that, Daniel Day Lewis," the Guardians of the Galaxy actress added in the social media post, playfully referring to the Oscar-winning star of There Will Be Blood and The Last of the Mohicans, who's known for his intense dedication to roles.
The Scottish actress and filmmaker married Kocher, 38, in 2022.
According to the outlet, Gillan, 37, was visibly pregnant in September when she held her belly on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.
