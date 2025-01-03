Kristen Bell celebrates Dax Shepard's 50th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kristen Bell intends to make her hubby, Dax Shepard, 50th birthday the most memorable one.

To celebrate the Armchair Expert podcaster's 50th birthday, the 44-year-old Nobody Wants This star posted a heartfelt, PDA-filled, Instagram tribute on January 2.

“Happy birthday to the most affectionate 220 lbs man that ever exsisted [sic],” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple. “I cannot imagine life without you”

“The first pic is the first I ever posted on Instagram. The second is from our wedding day,” she added.

The actress and her spouse, who have been wed since 2013, give one other a passionate kiss in the first photo. In the second image, the couple is seen riding in a car together and locking lips.

In addition to numerous kissing images, the post features pictures of Shepard kissing their girls and the pair wearing festive pyjamas that match.

In the comment section, Shepard teased, “How dare you make me cry on my big day of turning super old”

The heartfelt birthday tribute follows Shepard's October joke about the on-screen romance between his wife of eleven years, who is also a Golden Globe nominee, and her Nobody Wants This co-star Adam Brody.

Shepard's response to the question of his "incredible chemistry" with Bell was surprising. He responded, "Not as good as her and Brody," referring to the 45-year-old O.C. alum.

"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard revealed of the intimate scene between the two on the show, which follows the developing romance between a sex podcaster (Bell) and a newly single rabbi Noah (Brody) as they deal with a number of people who think their relationship won't work.

"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that," he added.