Brad Pitt enjoys holiday with Ines De Ramon amid Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie fialise divorce after eight-year long legal battle

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated his divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie with "private" vacation.

Pitt, who turned 61 on December 18, finally divorced the Maleficent star as the two signed the divorce papers on December 30, eight years after Jolie, 49, had filed for the dissolution of their two-year marriage.

Sources revealed to People Magazine that the Fight Club star and Ramon spent the holiday season in Carmel, California, together as the Hollywood heartthrob completed the shooting on his upcoming action movie, F1.

"He loves it up there," the insider says of the couple’s cosy vacations over the holiday season. "It’s very private for them."

Pitt and Ramon, who turned 32 after her December 19 birthday, were last seen together at Leonardo Di Caprio’s 50th birthday bash on November 9.

Unlike last year, partying with his girlfriend and close pals, the two-time Oscar winning actor opted to mark his 61st birthday in private with his partner.

Pitt and Ramon, a Jewelry executive, first sparked romance rumours in late 2022 and only made their official debut red carpet appearance in 2024.

The couple walked hand in hand on the occasion of Pitt’s Wolfs premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.