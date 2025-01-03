Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo break silence on ‘Wicked’ pay gap rumours

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo address 'Wicked' contract and payment

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have recently broken silence on movie’s contract and payment issue.

The actresses opened up about the “rare” step they took to ensure they were paid equal salaries in a joint interview with Variety.

“We went through our contracts together and called each other up. Did you see that? What do you think about that? Let’s get it together!’” said the singer.

Cynthia revealed, “We both went through it – ‘What number are we doing? How do you feel about that?’”

“We were really honest. And that’s really rare. People don’t do that,” stated the 37-year-old, who plays the movie’s lead role of Elphaba.

Ariana remarked, “We’re very different, but when we’re doing something like this together, her needs become my needs.”

“And her needs become mine,” mentioned Cynthia.

Elsewhere in the interview, both actresses explained how they “took care of one another” during their emotional, much-mocked press tour for director Jon M. Chu's $150 million movie.

Ariana shared, “I feel so grateful and proud of how present we've been able to be. A lot of people have come up to us and been like, ‘How you holding up?’ with a long face. And we've just peeked at each other and been like, ‘We're grateful and floating.’”

Cynthia added, “We have a good time.”

Meanwhile, Jon appreciated actresses equal pay negotiations in an interview with the same outlet.

“This is a modern production. This is what Hollywood should reflect. These are co-CEOs of ‘Wicked Inc,’” said the movie-maker.