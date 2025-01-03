Jennifer Aniston stresses on importance of loving ‘our bodies’

Jennifer Aniston on loving body

Jennifer Aniston reflected on the importance of loving your body and taking care of it.

The Hollywood star is embracing aging with positivity and gratitude. The 55-year-old Morning Show actress recently opened up to Allure about the importance of caring for your body and fostering self-love as the years go by.

"We’ve got to love our bodies. It's doing the best it can. It's been with us since the day we started, so we can't be too hard on it," Aniston shared, reflecting on her relationship with her own body.

Aniston recalled a conversation with an older man on a film set that inspired her perspective.

“I’d seen him on a couple of different jobs and he was just working, working, working. I go, ‘You are impressive. I mean, you just never stop.’ And he said, ‘I just don’t let the old man in.’ There was something about that,” she said.

While aging is inevitable, Aniston believes in thriving through the process.

“Of course, we're all going to grow older, but how can we thrive as we grow older?” she asked. “That is about giving your body the attention that it deserves.”

For Aniston, this journey began later in life. “I loved my 30s, but my 20s were nothing. I was a nightmare. I didn’t understand working out until my 30s and 40s,” she confessed.

Aniston’s approach to aging is rooted in optimism and appreciation for life.

“We are still here. What’s the alternative? I’m trying not to think about growing older. I try not to think about age,” she said.

She added that while society often imposes expectations on women as they age, she strives to rise above those pressures.

“The world will always be there telling us what your age is and what women should do in society when you’re this or that.”