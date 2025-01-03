Andrew Garfield throws ‘unbelievable’ hints about Spider-Man 4, ‘I’m gonna disappoint you’

Andrew Garfield on return to web-slinger role

Andrew Garfield believes fans won’t believe any time he says about his return as the web-slinger in Spider-Man 4 after No Way Home.

The actor is setting the record straight: he won’t be donning the Spider-Man suit again anytime soon.

In a recent interview with GQ, published on January 2, the 41-year-old actor addressed rumors of his involvement in a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

“I’m gonna disappoint you,” Garfield said when asked about the speculation. “Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

His comment alludes to the time he repeatedly denied his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for fans to see him reprise his version of Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the 2021 multiverse adventure.

Garfield had previously played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2012 and its 2014 sequel.

While Garfield isn’t currently planning to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he did hint at what might tempt him back.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun,” he explained. “Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

The We Live in Time star echoed similar sentiments in an October interview with PEOPLE, saying it would take “a great idea, a great concept” for him to suit up again.

“Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile,” he added.